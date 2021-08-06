Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. Ross, Klineman win gold in Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - April Ross and Alix Klineman from the United States won the gold medal in the women's beach volleyball by defeating Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final on Friday.

The silver medal was awarded to Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, and the bronze medal went to Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)













