Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Kanagawa prefecture, which borders Tokyo, is set to report record new COVID-19 cases of more than 2,000, public broadcaster NHK said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

