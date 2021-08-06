Japan's Dai-ichi Life to buy Westpac's life business for about A$900 million -Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings will buy Australian banking group Westpac's life insurance business for about A$900 million ($665.5 million), the Nikkei reported on Friday.

Dai-ichi Life is looking to boost its overseas revenue as Japan contends with a declining population. The deal will be completed by the end of the 2022 financial year, the Nikkei reported.

A spokesperson for Dai-ichi Life declined to comment.

($1 = 1.3524 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Goodman)

