Olympics-Karate-Japan's Kiyuna wins gold in men's kata

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Karate - Men
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Karate - Men's Individual Kata - Ranking Round - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan - August 6, 2021. Ryo Kiyuna of Japan competes. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ryo Kiyuna won the gold medal in the men's karate "kata" competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.

Spain's Damian Quintero took the silver while Turkey's Ali Sofuoglu and Ariel Torres Gutierrez of the United States won the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Toby Davis)

