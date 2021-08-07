Olympics-Canoe sprint-China's Xu and Sun win women's canoe double 500m gold

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won the gold medal in the women's canoe double 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova took the silver medal, while Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html