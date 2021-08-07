Olympics-Canoe sprint-Hungary win women's kayak four 500m gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Hungary won the gold medal in the women's kayak four 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Belarus took the silver medal, while Poland claimed the bronze.

