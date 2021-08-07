Olympics-Boxing-Britain's Yafai wins men's flyweight gold

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Galal Yafai of Britain beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines to win the men's flyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Paalam won silver, while Ryomei Tanaka of Japan and Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan both took bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

