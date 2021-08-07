Olympics-Boxing-Britain's Yafai wins men's flyweight gold

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Flyweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Galal Yafai of Britain celebrates his win against Carlo Paalam of the Philippines Pool via REUTERS/Luis Robayo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Galal Yafai of Britain beat Carlo Paalam of the Philippines to win the men's flyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Paalam won silver, while Ryomei Tanaka of Japan and Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan both took bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

