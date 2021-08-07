Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women take gold with win over Spain

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States beat Spain to win the gold medal in the women's water polo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Spain were awarded silver, while Hungary earned bronze after beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html