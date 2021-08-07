Wrestling: Japan's Otoguro wins men's freestyle lightweight gold medal
CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan's Takuto Otoguro won gold in the men's freestyle wrestling lightweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev took silver while Russian Gadzhimurad Rashidov and India's Bajrang Punia claimed the bronze medals.
