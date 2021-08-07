Wrestling: Japan's Otoguro wins men's freestyle lightweight gold medal

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Men
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Men's 65kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 7, 2021. Takuto Otoguro of Japan in action against Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan's Takuto Otoguro won gold in the men's freestyle wrestling lightweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev took silver while Russian Gadzhimurad Rashidov and India's Bajrang Punia claimed the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

