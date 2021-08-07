Wrestling: Russian Sadulaev wins men's freestyle heavyweight gold medal

Newsfrom Japan





CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Russian Abdulrashid Sadulaev won gold in the men's freestyle heavyweight category in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

American Kyle Snyder took silver while Italy's Abraham Conyedo and Cuba's Reineris Salas claimed the bronze medals.

