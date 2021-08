Karate: Egypt's Abdelaziz wins gold medal in women's +61kg kumite

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Egypt's Feryal Abdelaziz defeated Azerbaijan's Iryna Zaretska to win the Olympic gold medal in the women's karate "kumite" +61kg category on Saturday.

Kazakhstan's Sofya Berultseva and China's Gong Li won the bronze medals.

