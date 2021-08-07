Wrestling: Japan's Susaki wins women's freestyle flyweight gold medal
CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan's Yui Susaki won gold in the women's freestyle wrestling flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
China's Sun Yanan took silver while Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik and American Sarah Hildebrandt claimed the bronze medals.
