Wrestling: Japan's Susaki wins women's freestyle flyweight gold medal

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan's Yui Susaki won gold in the women's freestyle wrestling flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

China's Sun Yanan took silver while Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik and American Sarah Hildebrandt claimed the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Women's 50kg - Semifinal - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 6, 2021. Yui Susaki of Japan celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Leah Millis

