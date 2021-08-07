Wrestling: Japan's Susaki wins women's freestyle flyweight gold medal

Newsfrom Japan

CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan's Yui Susaki won gold in the women's freestyle wrestling flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

China's Sun Yanan took silver while Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik and American Sarah Hildebrandt claimed the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)









(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html