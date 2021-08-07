Karate: Iran's Ganjzadeh wins gold in men's +75kg kumite

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Karate - Men
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Karate - Men's +75kg Kumite - Final - Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran lies on the mat after receiving a kick from Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

TOKYO (Reuters) - Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh won the gold medal in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category on Saturday after his opponent, Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi, was disqualified.

A kick from Hamedi knocked out Ganjzadeh, who was carried away on a stretcher.

Turkey's Ugur Aktas and Japan's Ryutaro Araga took the bronze medals.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ken Ferris)

