Baseball: Japan win gold medal with 2-0 victory over United States

Newsfrom Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan won the Olympic gold medal in baseball at the Tokyo Games on Saturday by beating the United States 2-0.

The U.S. claimed the silver medal and the Dominican Republic took bronze earlier on Saturday by defeating South Korea 10-6.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave, editing by Ed Osmond)









