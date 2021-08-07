Baseball: Japan win gold medal with 2-0 victory over United States
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan won the Olympic gold medal in baseball at the Tokyo Games on Saturday by beating the United States 2-0.
The U.S. claimed the silver medal and the Dominican Republic took bronze earlier on Saturday by defeating South Korea 10-6.
