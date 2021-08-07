Baseball: Japan win gold medal with 2-0 victory over United States

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Japan won the Olympic gold medal in baseball at the Tokyo Games on Saturday by beating the United States 2-0.

The U.S. claimed the silver medal and the Dominican Republic took bronze earlier on Saturday by defeating South Korea 10-6.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave, editing by Ed Osmond)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Baseball - Men - Gold Medal Match - United States v Japan - Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Tetsuto Yamada of Japan celebrates with teammates. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Baseball - Men - Gold Medal Match - United States v Japan - Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Tetsuto Yamada of Japan celebrates with teammates. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Baseball - Men - Gold Medal Match - United States v Japan - Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Ryoji Kuribayashi of Japan in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Baseball - Men - Gold Medal Match - United States v Japan - Yokohama Baseball Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Ryoji Kuribayashi of Japan in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States Olympics Asia South Korea US Latin America