Handball: France win gold with 25-23 victory over Denmark
TOKYO (Reuters) - France claimed the Olympic men's handball gold medal with a 25-23 victory over Denmark in the final at the Olympics on Saturday.
Denmark had to settle for the silver medal while Spain took bronze with a 33-31 win over Egypt.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ken Ferris)
