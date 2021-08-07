Handball: France win gold with 25-23 victory over Denmark

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - France claimed the Olympic men's handball gold medal with a 25-23 victory over Denmark in the final at the Olympics on Saturday.

Denmark had to settle for the silver medal while Spain took bronze with a 33-31 win over Egypt.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ken Ferris)

