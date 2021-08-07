Soccer: Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win gold medal
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the Olympic men's soccer gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Saturday after the game finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.
Mexico beat Japan on Friday to secure the bronze.
