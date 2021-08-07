Soccer: Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win gold medal

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the Olympic men's soccer gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Saturday after the game finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Mexico beat Japan on Friday to secure the bronze.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editin by Ed Osmond)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Gold medal match - Brazil v Spain - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Malcom of Brazil celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Gold medal match - Brazil v Spain - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Malcom of Brazil celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Gold medal match - Brazil v Spain - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Guilherme Arana of Brazil in action with Dani Olmo of Spain. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Gold medal match - Brazil v Spain - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Guilherme Arana of Brazil in action with Dani Olmo of Spain. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Gold medal match - Brazil v Spain - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Santos of Brazil punches clear of Nino of Brazil, Diego Carlos of Brazil and Rafa Mir of Spain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Gold medal match - Brazil v Spain - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Santos of Brazil punches clear of Nino of Brazil, Diego Carlos of Brazil and Rafa Mir of Spain. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

