Soccer: Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win gold medal

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the Olympic men's soccer gold medal at the Tokyo Games on Saturday after the game finished 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Mexico beat Japan on Friday to secure the bronze.

