Olympics-Japan to douse flame of Olympics transformed by pandemic and drama

By David Dolan, Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will douse its more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday, closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic and transformed by the drama of politics, dazzling sport and deeply personal turmoil.

Held without spectators, the Olympics fell short of the triumph and financial blockbuster Japan first sought. Instead, the host nation is saddled with a $15 billion bill, double what it initially expected, and with no tourist boom to offset it.

Still, organisers appear to have prevented https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-coronavirus/update-2-olympics-tokyo-feared-games-would-spread-covid-numbers-suggest-that-didnt-happen-idUSL8N2PE08S the Games from spiralling into a COVID-19 superspreader event, notable given that some 50,000 people came together amid the pandemic.

While the bubble https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tale-two-cities-bubble-tokyo-outside-2021-07-29 - the set of venues and hotels to which Olympic visitors were largely confined - appeared to hold, elsewhere some things fell apart. Fuelled by the Delta variant of the virus, daily infections spiked to more than 5,000 for the first time in Tokyo, threatening to overwhelm its hospitals.

Normally one of the world's most electric cities, Tokyo is under a state of emergency, depriving it of the manic buzz of an Olympic host or the fervent crowds of its last Olympics in 1964.

Public anger over the pandemic response and a slow-to-start vaccine roll-out have badly damaged Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's standing. Public opinion polls showed most Japanese opposed holding the Games during the pandemic.

Some 30 protesters jostled with police officers near the National Stadium where the closing ceremony is due to be held. Some carried signs that read "Olympics kill the poor" and "We don't need the Olympics".

During the Games, would-be spectators came out in force, defying authorities https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/crowds-japans-triathlon-fans-defy-spectator-ban-2021-07-31 and blistering heat https://graphics.reuters.com/OLYMPICS-2020/SUMMER-HEAT/bdwvkogrzvm to peek in from overpasses as they tried to catch a glimpse of outdoor events such as the triathlon or new sports such as skateboarding.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto declined to give a final verdict on the Games until the Paralympics, which open on Aug. 24, are over, telling a news conference she "couldn't say at this stage that we have achieved 100% success".

"If we had spectators, we wouldn't have been able to provide a sense of safety for the general public," she said.

Japan's record medal haul https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020/olympics-japan-exceeds-its-own-record-medal-haul-at-tokyo-2020-idUSL1N2PF019 also helped to take out some of the sting for organisers. The United States finished top of the tally https://graphics.reuters.com/OLYMPICS-2020/MEDALTALLY/rlgpdynkjvo with 39 gold medals, one more than rivals China at 38 and Japan at 27.

Japan is due to hand over the Olympic baton to the next host city, Paris, at the ceremony that starts at 8:00 p.m. JST (1100 GMT).

"We can already now say with confidence that we have experienced a very successful Olympic Games considering all the uncertainties we had the last two years," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said before the ceremony.

COLD WAR AND 'TWISTIES'

After a year's delay and often against the backdrop of cavernous, nearly empty venues, the Games themselves provided plenty of high drama.

That culminated with the defection of Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who, in a moment more reminiscent of the Cold War https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/major-defections-sport-2021-08-05, refused to board a flight home after she was taken to the airport against her wishes.

She has since sought refugee status in Poland.

U.S. superstar gymnast Simone Biles https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/review-olympics-gymnastics-many-twisties-turns-biles-exits-games-champion-2021-08-04 shocked the world when she pulled out of five of her six events, including abruptly abandoning the women's team final after attempting just one vault, citing concerns for her mental and physical health.

The 24-year-old spoke with candour about struggling to deal with the weight of expectation placed on her and made the world aware of the "twisties", a mental block that prevents gymnasts from performing their gravity-defying skills.

Biles ultimately came back to win the bronze on the balance beam in the final event of the women's gymnastics programme, a moment of triumph that crystallised her transformation from Olympic champion to advocate for mental health https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/support-biles-osaka-shows-progress-mental-health-2021-08-08.

In athletics, Italy provided a different kind of shock with their amazing run. Their wins included a stunning gold in the men's sprint relay https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/athletics-on-fire-italy-storm-astonishing-sprint-relay-gold-2021-08-06, taking their athletics gold tally to five.

In swimming https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/review-olympics-swimming-heroes-rivals-records-tokyo-swimming-had-it-all-2021-08-01, the United States were without 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps for the first time since the Atlanta Games in 1996 and, while their gold count slipped, they still ended the meeting on top of the medals table with 30 in total.

But they were pushed close by the Australians who achieved their best-ever haul of nine golds and 21 medals overall, eight of their titles won by their astonishing women's team.

Japan will now be left to count the cost. The bill for the Olympics and Paralympics is expected to be 1.64 trillion yen https://myinfo.tokyo2020.org/general-search/facts-and-stats-tokyo-2020-olympic-and-paralympic-games ($15 billion), 22% higher than it was before the Games were delayed in 2020, and twice as much as the 800-billion-yen estimate Tokyo submitted in its host bid.

The bill, which will have to be fully paid after the Games end, is most likely to be settled by the Tokyo government and the central government.

(Reporting by David Dolan, Mari Saito and Chang-Ran Kim; Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Billy Mallard, Antoni Slodkowski, Sakura Murakami and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Pritha Sarkar, Peter Rutherford, Himani Sarkar and Clare Fallon)

