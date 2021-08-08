Olympics-Boxing-Ireland's Harrington wins women's lightweight gold

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Kellie Anne Harrington of Ireland beat Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil to win the women's lightweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Ferreira won silver, while Mira Potkonen of Finland and Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html