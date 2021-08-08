Olympics-Boxing-Ireland's Harrington wins women's lightweight gold

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women's Lightweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. Kellie Harrington of Ireland in action against Beatriz Iasmin Ferreira of Brazil REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kellie Anne Harrington of Ireland beat Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil to win the women's lightweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Ferreira won silver, while Mira Potkonen of Finland and Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

