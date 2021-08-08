Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's Cruz wins men's lightweight gold

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Andy Cruz of Cuba beat Keyshawn Davis of the United States to win the men's lightweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Davis won silver, while Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia and Harry Garside of Australia both won bronze as losing semi-finalists.

