Olympics-Boxing-Britain's Price defeats Li to win women's middleweight gold

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - British boxer Lauren Price beat Li Qian of China by unanimous decision to win the gold medal in the women's middleweight division on Sunday.

Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands and Russian boxer Zenfira Magomedalieva both took bronze medals.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)









