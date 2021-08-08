Olympics-Boxing-Britain's Price defeats Li to win women's middleweight gold

Tokyo 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - British boxer Lauren Price beat Li Qian of China by unanimous decision to win the gold medal in the women's middleweight division on Sunday.

Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands and Russian boxer Zenfira Magomedalieva both took bronze medals.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women's Middleweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. Lauren Price of Britain reacts during her fight against Li Qian of China REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women's Middleweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. Lauren Price of Britain in action against Li Qian of China REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

