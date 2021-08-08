Olympics-Nineteen athletes were excluded from Games due to COVID infections-organisers

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said on Sunday 19 athletes could not participate in the Games due to positive coronavirus tests, and three people related to the tournament had been hospitalised due to the infections but have since recovered.

