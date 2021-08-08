Olympics-Water polo-Serbia earn men's gold in win over Greece
TOKYO (Reuters) - Serbia beat Greece to win the gold medal in the men's water polo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Greece were awarded silver, while Hungary claimed bronze after beating Spain earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
