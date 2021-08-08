Olympics-Water polo-Serbia earn men's gold in win over Greece

Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Water Polo - Men - Gold medal match - Greece v Serbia - Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan – August 8, 2021. Serbia
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Water Polo - Men - Gold medal match - Greece v Serbia - Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo, Japan – August 8, 2021. Serbia's head coach Dejan Savic embraces Nikola Dedovic of Serbia after winning gold REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

TOKYO (Reuters) - Serbia beat Greece to win the gold medal in the men's water polo competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Greece were awarded silver, while Hungary claimed bronze after beating Spain earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States Olympics Asia Europe Greece Spain Italy US Water Polo Tokyo 2020