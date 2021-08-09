Tokyo Olympics organisers report 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
Newsfrom JapanTokyo 2020
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympics organisers reported on Monday 28 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 458 cases.
Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, while the Paralympics are slated to start Aug. 24.
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html