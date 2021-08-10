Japan PM Suga and U.S. President Biden hold talks over phone -Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks over the phone on Tuesday morning, according to Kyodo.

They are believed to have discussed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which closed on Sunday, according to the report.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)









