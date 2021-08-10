Japan PM Suga and U.S. President Biden hold talks over phone -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden held talks over the phone on Tuesday morning, according to Kyodo.

They are believed to have discussed the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which closed on Sunday, according to the report.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga addresses a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on employment numbers at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on employment numbers at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

