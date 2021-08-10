Japan service sector sentiment rises in July

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in July, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, up for the second straight month despite a prolonged pandemic.

The index, which rose 0.8 point from 47.6 in June, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink)

