Japan's Kirin not planning to exit Myanmar despite coup, losses

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings is not planning to exit Myanmar, despite being forced to scrap its beer partnership with a joint venture linked to Myanmar's military after a coup earlier this year, an executive said on Tuesday.

Senior executive officer Toru Yoshimura said discussions about the local business were still ongoing. The company earlier booked an impairment loss of 21.4 billion yen ($193.79 million)for its second quarter in connection with the Myanmar business.

