Adnoc and Fertiglobe to sell blue ammonia to Japan's Idemitsu

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has, in partnership with Fertiglobe, agreed to sell blue ammonia to Idemitsu in Japan for use in its refining and petrochemicals operations.

The sale builds upon recently announced joint efforts to enhance industrial cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, it said. It also follows the first sale of UAE's blue ammonia cargoes to Itochu.

