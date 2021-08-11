Japan's anti-monopoly body starts probe into fairness of IPO process - Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's anti-monopoly body has begun a probe into the fairness of the initial public offering process in the country to check whether companies are adequately financed when listing on the stock exchange, the Nikkei said on Wednesday.

The Fair Trade Commission has sent a survey to around 100 companies that were recently listed through IPOs, the daily newspaper reported.

