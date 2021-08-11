Russia says it discussed plans with Japan for joint economic activity on Kuril islands

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Japan's foreign ministers discussed plans for joint economic activity on the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Japans lays claim to, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in July said Moscow planned to set up a special economic zone with no customs duties and a reduced set of taxes on the island chain, during a visit to the islands that elicited a diplomatic protest from Tokyo.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle)

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 19 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 19 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Japan
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi takes part in a trilateral meeting with USA and South Korea on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London, Britain May 5, 2021. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan United States Asia Russia East Asia Europe European Union US