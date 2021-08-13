Japan issues highest risk alerts in Hiroshima due to torrential rains

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan on Friday issued the most serious level 5 risk alerts in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, citing unprecedented rains in the region and imminent risk of floods and other disasters.

Japan Meteorological Agency issued the warning, adding in a statement that the rain front could stay over the country for about a week.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan were asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's office set up a disaster control centre on Friday to handle potential disasters.

"Torrential rains could continue in regions around western Japan," Suga said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Floodwater seen in a ditch in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan after heavy rains, in this August 13, 2021 still frame obtained from social media video. TWITTER @KAPPACHAN1115 /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ?TWITTER @KAPPACHAN1115?
Floodwater seen in a ditch in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan after heavy rains, in this August 13, 2021 still frame obtained from social media video. TWITTER @KAPPACHAN1115 /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ?TWITTER @KAPPACHAN1115?

A landslide in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan after heavy rains, in this August 13, 2021 photo obtained from social media. TWITTER @KAPPACHAN1115 /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ?TWITTER @KAPPACHAN1115?
A landslide in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan after heavy rains, in this August 13, 2021 photo obtained from social media. TWITTER @KAPPACHAN1115 /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ?TWITTER @KAPPACHAN1115?

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia