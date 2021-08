Japan PM Suga: Options when to call snap election are narrowing

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that options on when to dissolve parliament and call a snap election were "narrowing."

In a news conference, Suga also said the government wanted to consider crafting a legal framework to swiftly prepare enough hospital beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients, and speed up vaccinations.

