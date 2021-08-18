Japan June core machinery orders fall 1.5% month/month

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 1.5% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a 2.8% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office predicted that core orders will rise 11.0% in July-September after advancing 4.6% in the previous quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 18.6% in June, versus a 15.8% rise expected by economists, the data showed.

To view the full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Daniel Leussink)

