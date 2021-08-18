IOC's Bach to visit Japan, attend paralympics opening ceremony - report

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan to attend the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony, Kyodo reported.

He is expected to arrive in Japan on Aug. 23, according to numerous unnamed sources cited in the report.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

