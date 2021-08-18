IOC's Bach to visit Japan, attend paralympics opening ceremony - report

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach waves to the crowd Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 8, 2021. International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach waves to the crowd Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan to attend the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony, Kyodo reported.

He is expected to arrive in Japan on Aug. 23, according to numerous unnamed sources cited in the report.

