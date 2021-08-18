Softbank says they will set corporate bond issuance limit at maximum 1.5 trillion yen

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp said it will set a corporate bond issuance limit at a maximum of 1.5 trillion yen, according to a filing.

The limit would come into effect on Aug. 26, the filing said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Alex Richardson)

