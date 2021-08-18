Softbank says they will set corporate bond issuance limit at maximum 1.5 trillion yen

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: SoftBank
FILE PHOTO: SoftBank's logo is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp said it will set a corporate bond issuance limit at a maximum of 1.5 trillion yen, according to a filing.

The limit would come into effect on Aug. 26, the filing said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Tokyo Asia East Asia