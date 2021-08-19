Japan July ethylene output falls 3.2% yr/yr
TOKYO, August 19 (Reuters) - Japanese ethylene production in July fell 3.2% from a year earlier to 485,000 tonnes, data from the Japan Petrochemical Industry Association showed on Thursday.
Ethylene, made from naphtha, is a basic feedstock for petrochemicals that are processed into products such as plastics.
Following is a table of ethylene output volume in thousand tonnes, month-on-month and year-on-year percentage changes and the number of naphtha crackers shut during the month, according to the data.
Month Jul-21 Jun-21 Jul-20
Ethylene output 485 461.3 500.8
M/M % 5.1 -12.5 19.7
Yr/Yr % -3.2 10.2 -3.1
Plant shutdowns 2 2 3
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html