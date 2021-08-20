Japan's cabinet approves 9.27 billion yen in coronavirus emergency budget - MOF
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's cabinet approved a 9.27 billion yen ($84.50 million) emergency budget to help the country's self-defence forces carry out medical aid amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
($1 = 109.7100 yen)
