Japan's cabinet approves 9.27 billion yen in coronavirus emergency budget - MOF

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's cabinet approved a 9.27 billion yen ($84.50 million) emergency budget to help the country's self-defence forces carry out medical aid amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

($1 = 109.7100 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)

