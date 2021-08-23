Japan's Mizuho reports ATM glitch in latest tech trouble
TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's main banking unit said its automated teller machines (ATMs) in some parts of Japan were hit by a system glitch on Monday.
The problem follows a major glitch that left Mizho's branches nationwide unable to process transactions on Friday, as well as a series of other recent technology problems.
The latest glitch, which affected around 130 ATMs, started around noon (0300 GMT) and was mostly fixed by 1:30 pm, the bank said.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)
