Japan's Mizuho reports ATM glitch in latest tech trouble

FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group's main banking unit said its automated teller machines (ATMs) in some parts of Japan were hit by a system glitch on Monday.

The problem follows a major glitch that left Mizho's branches nationwide unable to process transactions on Friday, as well as a series of other recent technology problems.

The latest glitch, which affected around 130 ATMs, started around noon (0300 GMT) and was mostly fixed by 1:30 pm, the bank said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki)

