Japan's 7-Eleven to offer super-fast delivery to compete with Amazon -Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven chain, is to offer shipping times as short as 30 minutes, the report said.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)

