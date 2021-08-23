Japan's 7-Eleven to offer super-fast delivery to compete with Amazon -Nikkei
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's 7-Eleven convenience stores chain plans to launch a super-fast delivery service in five years, stepping up competition with Amazon.com, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.
Seven & i Holdings, which operates the 7-Eleven chain, is to offer shipping times as short as 30 minutes, the report said.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html