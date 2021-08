Resona Holdings agrees alliance with Keiyo Bank

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Resona Holdings and Keiyo Bank, two financial institutions operating mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, agreed on a strategic alliance with a focus on "digital fields", Resona said on Tuesday.

The two will continue operating as independent financial institutions, Resona said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

