Japan PM says it would be possible to dissolve parliament under state of emergency

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga listens to a question during a news conference at prime minister
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga listens to a question during a news conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday it would be possible to dissolve the lower house of parliament, a key step for calling a snap election, even under the coronavirus state of emergency.

Suga told reporters, however, his top priority was the coronavirus response and he would consult medical experts on Wednesday on a possible expansion of areas covered by the state of emergency.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Andrew Heavens)

