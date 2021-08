China opposes talks between Japan and Taiwan's ruling parties

Newsfrom Japan





BEIJING (Reuters) - Japan should stop interfering in China's internal affairs, China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday in response to media reports that Japan and Taiwan's ruling parties will hold security talks on Friday.

