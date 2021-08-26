Japan withdraws some Moderna vaccine doses; no reported safety incidents
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has decided to withdraw some Moderna Inc vaccine doses as a precaution after matter was found in vials at an inoculation site, adding there were no reported incidents of safety concerns with the doses.
The ministry made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html