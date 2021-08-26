Japan withdraws some Moderna vaccine doses; no reported safety incidents

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: A vial containing doses of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are pictured at Japan Airlines (JAL) facility where its staff receive the vaccines at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
FILE PHOTO: A vial containing doses of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are pictured at Japan Airlines (JAL) facility where its staff receive the vaccines at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has decided to withdraw some Moderna Inc vaccine doses as a precaution after matter was found in vials at an inoculation site, adding there were no reported incidents of safety concerns with the doses.

The ministry made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health United States Asia East Asia US