Japan withdraws some Moderna vaccine doses; no reported safety incidents

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said it has decided to withdraw some Moderna Inc vaccine doses as a precaution after matter was found in vials at an inoculation site, adding there were no reported incidents of safety concerns with the doses.

The ministry made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html