Factbox - Tennis - U.S. Open in numbers
(Reuters) - Facts and records ahead of the 141st edition of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday:
PRIZE MONEY
Men's/women's singles winner: $2.5 million
Men's/women's singles runner-up: $1.25 million
Total prize pot: $57.5 million
SHOWCOURTS
After being held without spectators last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be at full capacity for the main draw, making it the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the 2020 Australian Open.
- Arthur Ashe Stadium
Capacity: 23,771
The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe, who won the men's singles title at the U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970 and Wimbledon in 1975.
- Louis Armstrong Stadium
Capacity: 14,053
The arena was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues.
- Grandstand
Capacity: 8,125
The court made its debut on the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.
TOP SEEDS
Men's singles
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)
Women's singles
1-Ash Barty (Australia)
2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)
3-Naomi Osaka (Japan)
4-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES
Men's singles
Before 1968: 7 - Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)
Open Era: 5 - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.)
Women's singles
Before 1968: 8 - Molla Mallory (U.S.)
Open Era: 6 - Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)
YOUNGEST CHAMPION
Men's singles - Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days
Women's singles - Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days
OLDEST CHAMPION
Men's singles - William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days
Women's singles - Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days
(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)
