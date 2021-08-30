Japan govt says needs more data before deciding on mixed use of COVID-19 vaccines

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, said on Monday there was not enough data yet to actively promote the mixed use of COVID-19 vaccines, and that further information was needed before reaching any decision on the matter.

The comment comes after Taro Kono, minister in charge of Japan's vaccination programme, said on Sunday Japan is looking into the possibility of mixing shots of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine with those developed by other drug makers in a bid to speed up its vaccine rollout.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html