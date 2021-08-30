Japan LDP heavyweight calls for "bold" spending to revive economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, talks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 31 August 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, talks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 31 August 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) secretary general Toshihiro Nikai urged the government on Monday to deploy "bold" spending from its emergency budget reserves as part of an economic stimulus package.

The ruling bloc was facing difficulty in reviving the economy given severe public finances, Toshihiro Nikai told reporters.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia East Asia Beijing