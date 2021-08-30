Japan LDP heavyweight calls for "bold" spending to revive economy

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) secretary general Toshihiro Nikai urged the government on Monday to deploy "bold" spending from its emergency budget reserves as part of an economic stimulus package.

The ruling bloc was facing difficulty in reviving the economy given severe public finances, Toshihiro Nikai told reporters.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)

