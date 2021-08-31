Japan Finance Minister: Must craft high-quality budget with spending reform in mind

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso vowed on Tuesday to compile a high-quality budget for the next fiscal year while bearing in mind the need to reform spending policies given the country's dire fiscal situation.

Aso declined to comment when asked about the size of overall budget requests that have been made by ministries for the fiscal year starting in April 2022. The deadline for the requests is Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

