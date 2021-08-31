Japan's consumer confidence worsens in Aug - govt

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence fell in August, the government said on Tuesday, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases forced the government to widen a state of emergency in the country.

A Cabinet Office survey found the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 36.7 in August, following 37.5 in July.

