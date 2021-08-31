Japan's consumer confidence worsens in Aug - govt

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence fell in August, the government said on Tuesday, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases forced the government to widen a state of emergency in the country.

A Cabinet Office survey found the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 36.7 in August, following 37.5 in July.

