Japan’s Suga to order economic stimulus package this week -Kyodo

Politics

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference announcing to extend a state of emergency on COVID-19 pandemic at prime minister
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference announcing to extend a state of emergency on COVID-19 pandemic at prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will order the government to create an economic stimulus package and a supplementary budget to help fund it within the week, Kyodo newsagency reported on Tuesday, citing a ruling party official.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Daniel Leussink and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Asia Suga Yoshihide