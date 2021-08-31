Japan’s Suga to order economic stimulus package this week -Kyodo
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will order the government to create an economic stimulus package and a supplementary budget to help fund it within the week, Kyodo newsagency reported on Tuesday, citing a ruling party official.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Daniel Leussink and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html