Japan’s Suga to order economic stimulus package this week -Kyodo

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will order the government to create an economic stimulus package and a supplementary budget to help fund it within the week, Kyodo newsagency reported on Tuesday, citing a ruling party official.

