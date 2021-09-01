Suzuki's factory in Hungary to halt production for two weeks due to chip shortage

Newsfrom Japan





BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Suzuki is going to halt production at its factory in Hungary for two weeks in September due to a global shortage of microchips, a spokesperson from the company told news agency MTI on Tuesday.

The plant in Esztergom will suspend production from Sept. 6-8. Daimler's Mercedes factory in Hungary as well as Audi's Hungarian unit both suspended output earlier this summer due to the semiconductor shortage.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

