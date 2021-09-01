Moderna says Takeda plans to recall three lots of suspended COVID-19 vaccine
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its Japanese distribution partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, planned to initiate the recall of three lots of its COVID-19 vaccine that were suspended due to contamination.
Japan's health ministry said particles of stainless steel were found in suspended Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but it did not expect they would pose an additional health risk.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html